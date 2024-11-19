His Sister’s Begging Him To Buy Her A Capybara As A Pet So She Can Go Viral On TikTok

A capybara is actually the biggest rodent out there, and they’re native to South America. Capybaras are closely related to guinea pigs and they enjoy water. They grow to be around 2 feet tall and weigh between 60 to 174 pounds.

Now, this 24-year-old guy’s 16-year-old sister is absolutely obsessed with capybaras, and her love for them has grown over the last couple of months.

She watches videos of them on TikTok, has even bought merchandise related to them, and uses reaction memes featuring the large rodents.

A week ago, his sister said that for her birthday, she wants him to go out and purchase a real live capybara for her since they’re her “dream pet.”

Initially, he thought this was his sister’s attempt at a joke.

“But no, she had done “research” (aka, Googled it for an hour) and insisted she could totally take care of one,” he explained.

“She even said, “It’s low-key easier than having a dog, and they’re so aesthetic.” She swears she’ll make it go viral on TikTok and become “THE Capybara owner.” I told her no. First, we live in the suburbs—where are we putting a giant semi-aquatic rodent? In the pool?”

“Second, I’m the one who would end up dealing with it because my parents aren’t really pet people. Third, I feel like she’s only into it because it’s trendy, and the second TikTok moves on, she’ll lose interest.”

Shutting down her desire to own a capybara made his sister irate. She said he’s ruining her happiness and doesn’t want to support her pet dream.

