His Toddler Freaked Him Out Talking About A Scary Boy He Saw Near Their Basement Door

Paul Gorton is a dad to his two-year-old son named Charlie, and one day, Charlie totally freaked him out talking about a scary boy he saw near their basement door.

Hearing your child talk about an uninvited, invisible houseguest is enough to send chills down anyone’s spine and then add in the basement, and it just gets worse, right? Nothing good lives in the basement!

In Paul’s Instagram video, which has since gone viral, Paul sits on his couch, the camera facing him while asking Charlie what he’s talking about.

“There’s a scary boy over there,” Charlie insists, while Paul repeats what his son just said.

Paul then asks Charlie where he saw the boy, and Charlie points directly at the door to their basement.

Looking freaked out, Paul questions Charlie about the boy, hoping he’s playing pretend or talking about an imaginary friend.

But nope. Charlie keeps repeating there’s a scary boy down there in their basement. Getting up off the couch, Paul tells Charlie to show him the scary boy he’s talking about.

Opening the door Charlie’s pointing at, Paul walks in and declares there’s nothing Charlie should be afraid of while admitting to the camera that he’s losing it and will never go in their basement ever again.

“Never been more scared in my entire life,” Paul admits while covering his mouth. In the caption, Paul said thankfully, they’re moving soon, so hopefully, the scary boy doesn’t go with them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.