His Wife Asked To Separate After She Had An Affair With A Coworker, But Now She Wants To Work On Their Marriage

This 35-year-old man’s 33-year-old wife carried out, at the very least, an emotional affair with one of the girls she works with.

He suspects the affair runs deeper than that and most likely was physical as well. His wife then asked to separate so she could work through all of her emotions.

Instead of allowing him a bit of space as well, his wife decided to blame him for her affair. She said that it was his fault since he never planned enough date nights and wasn’t available to her on an emotional level.

He understands this was his wife’s guilt speaking, and it was a way for her to excuse what she did with her coworker.

He admits he was constantly exhausted and perhaps didn’t invest as much in his marriage as he could have, but he and his wife share two young children (three and one), and he’s been the main caretaker.

He works from home and not only looks after their kids – he does the laundry, cooks, and cleans, too.

He feels like every day was a herculean effort just to survive, so that’s why he didn’t have a lot of energy left over for his wife.

“Looking back, I could’ve done more for our relationship, and I own that,” he explained. “However, her excuse for the affair was that this person and [she] had the convenience of working together, could talk for hours, and was a fun person who gave her lots of attention.”

“She is still wavering between is she an overnight lesbian (never had thoughts/attraction to females before) and coming back to our marriage.”

