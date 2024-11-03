His Wife Checked Out Of Their Marriage, But Now That She Wants To Fix Things, He’s Not Sure He Wants The Same Thing

It’s been a decade that this 33-year-old man has spent with his 35-year-old wife. But ever since back in May of this year, they’ve been having a succession of severe disputes.

His wife said he acted like too much of a robot and didn’t help her feel emotionally fulfilled. Now, his wife has a lot of health problems, so he’s the one who does the majority of their household chores, including taking care of their dogs.

His wife also landed a major career opportunity in a big city, and he picked up his life to move with her, though it did entail him pressing pause on his own career.

All this is to say that he really tried his best to be supportive of his wife, which seemed to have gone unappreciated.

“During one of our biggest arguments, she told me she’d already emotionally left the relationship and that it was up to me to make changes if I wanted her to come back,” he explained.

“We’ve since taken some time apart. She stayed with her parents for a month and returned today, expressing a desire to try again.”

“But now I’m questioning our relationship, feeling as though the past decade didn’t mean much to her.”

Ultimately, his wife admitted to him that she wasn’t sure if she would be happier with him in her life or without him before they parted ways for a bit.

During the time he spent away from his wife, he did some soul-searching and worked on bettering himself.

