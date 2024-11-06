His Wife Doesn’t Want Him To Accept A New Job Since He Will Need To Pay His Ex More Money In Child Support

This 40-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife live in the country his wife is from, and they have a small business together.

Their income is alright, but their clients either pay them late or not in the full amount. He and his wife get stressed out by this since they still have bills to pay and obligations to meet.

His ex-wife happens to live in the same city as him and his wife, and she’s on a mission to prevent him from seeing their two children.

His ex also tries to say negative things about him to stop people from doing business with him, and she has gone so far as to make false allegations against him to the police.

His ex has also dragged him through six court battles, all of which he’s won. Now, he’s required to pay his ex a third of his salary, which goes towards child support.

His wife believes his ex is already getting too much money out of him, considering the nightmare she makes them all live.

Recently, he was offered a new job, and it’s an excellent opportunity.

“I’d potentially make over double my current company income and get housing and a work visa through them,” he explained.

“We would receive a huge increase in income, but my ex would get 3 times more as I would have no company expenses anymore…my wife is totally against this as she feels [my] ex doesn’t deserve it after what she did.”

