His Wife Wants Him To Quit His $80,000 A Year Job So They Can Be Influencers In Florida

This 40-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife have been married for four years. He has a solid job, while his wife works as an influencer.

Right now, his wife is miserable living where they do, and she wants him to quit his $80,000 a year job so they can move to Orlando, Florida.

She also is insisting that he should cash out his 401k, which is worth $100,000, and sell off his collectibles, as well as his car.

She thinks he can work with her as an influencer, and she believes they can make $80,000 annually if they both work hard at it.

However, his wife is only bringing in $1,200 monthly as an influencer, so he does not understand how the math works out.

This hardly seems like a stable idea to him, which is part of the reason why he’s so against uprooting their lives.

“On top of all this, I have cancer, and my father has Alzheimer’s,” he explained. “I currently am being treated by one of the best hospitals in the US.”

“We currently live close to my family and barely get by financially. She says that if I love and support her, I will do this. And that I can go home to see family and doctors when needed.”

“I told her that it would be a mistake as I would no longer have a retirement fund, and it takes 30 years to pay off a mortgage, so I will be 70 before we pay off a house if I’m still alive. I’m also very uncomfortable with the idea of getting rid of all the stuff that makes me who I am.”

