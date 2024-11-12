His Wife’s Heartbroken That He Changed His Mind About The Number Of Kids He Wants To Have

Prior to this 28-year-old man proposing to his 27-year-old wife, they chatted at length (and I mean for hours upon hours) about how they pictured their futures.

They dated for nearly a decade before getting engaged, and they were positive they wanted to spend forever with one another.

The one hangup they encountered came down to kids: his wife pictured having two or three, while he was a fan of one or two.

“During these conversations, she stressed that she did not want to be a mother to an only child if she could help it, as she believes that siblings are an important part of child development and she was passionate about having a multi-child family,” he explained.

“She made it clear that she did not want me to propose to her if I did not want multiple kids, and at the time, I was completely down with that.”

“I had always wanted kids myself, and her bottom range fit perfectly with my upper range, so I had no problem with that, and we moved forward with the engagement.”

Their wedding was amazing, and then they went on to have a son, who is now a year old. While he knows he’s blessed, and he adores his son, the first year of stepping into the role of a dad did a number on his mental health.

Due to how hard it’s been on him, he no longer wants more than one child. If he stops to even consider a second, he gets a bad feeling deep down.

He doesn’t think it will go well, aiming for child number two. He is aware his wife wants more kids, but he can’t bring himself to get on board.

