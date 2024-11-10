Nurse With A Heart Of Gold Murdered, Then Shoved Into A Suitcase While On Vacation In Hungary

31-year-old Mackenzie Michalski worked as a neurosurgery nurse practitioner and was known as “Kenzie” to her loved ones. Originally from Fredonia, New York, Kenzie later moved to Portland, Oregon.

Earlier this month, Kenzie traveled to Hungary for vacation, where she mysteriously vanished on November 4th after last being seen in Budapest at approximately 10 p.m.

Kenzie stopped responding to her family members and friends after November 4th, which set off alarm bells for them.

She also missed the flight she had scheduled to Amsterdam, and her personal belongings were later found in the Airbnb she was staying in after she was supposed to have checked out.

“She is the light to our world—a heart of gold and a human worth more than words could describe,” Casey Springer wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money to help with the search for Kenzie.

On November 8th, the Budapest Police Headquarters issued a press release stating that they identified a 37-year-old Irish man who had been “seen in several nightclubs” along with Kenzie.

Authorities went on to say in a later update that this man admitted to getting physical with Kenzie in his apartment before claiming that he accidentally killed her.

“The perpetrator then tried to remove the traces of the murder; he cleaned his apartment and hid her body in a wardrobe while he went to get a suitcase,” the Budapest Police Headquarters explained in a statement that has been translated into English.

“He then put the girl’s body in the suitcase, then rented a car and set off towards Lake Balaton with the suitcase in the trunk.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.