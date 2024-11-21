She Caught Her Husband Lying To Another Woman About Them Getting Divorced On Their Cat Camera

Three years ago, this 40-year-old woman married her 39-year-old husband, and they actually met through Reddit back in 2018.

Now, her husband has a drinking problem, but he hid the severity from her until they ended up living with one another.

They’ve gone to counseling together two different times in an effort to get him help. She’s straight-up asked her husband not to drink anymore, or at least cut back, but he refuses.

She’s also encouraged him to seek out individual therapy, but he’s not interested in fixing his problem.

Her husband is mean when drinking, and he tends to scream at her and say things that hurt her feelings. When he’s not doing that, he’s busy ignoring her.

His drinking is so out of control that he misses work for days in a row, and occasionally, he’ll miss an entire week.

She can’t understand how her husband still has a job, given his lack of reliability. Oh, and he randomly passes out in their home, so she’s constantly concerned that he will hurt himself.

She’s currently in Japan for work, and her husband accompanied her but left to go back home on Sunday.

He arrived Monday morning and, of course, instantly picked up the bottle. Since then, he’s gone more than 24 hours without texting her.

