She Cried After Reading In Her Boyfriend’s Diary That He Wanted Another Girl To Be His Wife After He Made Things Official With Her

Back in November of 2022, this 22-year-old girl met her 28-year-old boyfriend. In March of last year, her boyfriend made things official and said he wanted her to be his girlfriend.

A week ago, she got to meet her boyfriend’s parents for the very first time, and her boyfriend mentioned he never introduced them to anyone he’s dated before.

While her boyfriend’s parents were lovely, one thing ruined their trip: her boyfriend’s diary from a year ago.

Her boyfriend was giving her a tour of his room in his mom and dad’s house, and she picked up that diary from 2023.

Her boyfriend said nothing to her as she flipped through his diary, and he’s not a private kind of guy, so he allowed her to look.

He has a more recent diary, and when he falls asleep, she writes adorable messages in there for him to read later. Her boyfriend will respond later and write a note back to her, and so they go back and forth.

When her boyfriend went to bed that night, she went back to the diary to read more, and it was then that she uncovered her boyfriend was talking to and going out on dates with other girls back in March of last year.

This happened at the same time she was seeing him, and after he asked her to make their relationship official.

“…I think he was in love with someone else; he wrote that there’s a woman at work who he thinks is the “most attractive woman” he’s ever seen,” she explained.

