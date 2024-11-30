She Doesn’t Want To Host Christmas After Her Greedy Family Robbed Her Of Her Thanksgiving Leftovers

Thanksgiving leftovers are a coveted part of the holiday in my family. Yesterday, my sister and I couldn’t wait to sit down and enjoy them for dinner!

This woman also agrees that Thanksgiving leftovers are special, and she and her husband had Thanksgiving at their house this year.

“We made 2 turkeys, a ham, 20 lbs of mashed potatoes, 2 pans of dressing, sweet potato casserole…the full Thanksgiving menu,” she explained.

“My in-laws always bring a ton of desserts, trays of cookies, pies, rolls, etc. which helps so much. We had a lovely evening, good food, good drink, good company.”

Her husband specifically went out and bought containers so everyone could bring some leftovers home. As the night came to an end and their family members began getting ready to leave, her husband grabbed the containers and mentioned what they were for before inviting their loved ones to take some food with them.

She and her husband walked back into another room to keep hanging out, and she actually sat down as she was tired from hosting.

Later on, when she peeked into her kitchen, the food that had been sitting on the island was no longer there, so she figured her family generously cleaned everything up for her. From there, she went right to bed.

“The next morning, I woke up starving, dreaming of turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy,” she said. “I opened the fridge and stood there in shock – it was empty except for a bag of turkey wings and half a bag of dressing.”

“I thought there had to be some mistake and went to check the fridge in the garage. Nothing there [even]. I sat in shock, trying to comprehend what had happened to all of that food.”

Her husband then came into their kitchen, and she questioned him about whether he had allowed everyone to take the food and donate it to those in need or something.

Her husband stated he never told their family members they could take all the leftovers with them, but he had witnessed some of their relatives leaving their house with all the food they had arrived with, along with the dessert her in-laws bought that hadn’t been opened, and gallon-sized bags full of Thanksgiving dinner.

She literally made 20 pounds of mashed potatoes that then disappeared into thin air, and she’s still reeling over how that food vanished.

“It was a pleasure to make a meal for us to share together, and I welcomed a reasonable amount of leftovers, but to literally rob your host and take everything is out of bounds in my book,” she continued.

“Now, I don’t want to host Christmas because of this greedy behavior.”

Do you think she should tell everyone why she’s not going to have Christmas at her house this year?

