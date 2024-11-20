She Ended Her Marriage After Her Husband Asked To Open It, And He’s Upset She Gave Up So Quickly

Four years ago, this woman tied the knot with her husband, and overall, they’ve experienced their highs and lows together, like any normal couple does.

When things were tough, she always told herself they were on the same page for what they wanted out of life, and their wonderful connection could see them through the hardships.

Several months ago, her husband asked for an open marriage, which was so not like him.

“He said he loved me deeply but felt we could spice things up by exploring connections with other people,” she explained.

Her husband insisted it wasn’t that their marriage left him waiting more or feeling deprived in any way – it was more about his interest to explore other women and grow, whatever that means.

She felt horrified, as she subscribes to the idea of monogamy, and she and her husband have not talked about anything remotely against that in all their years of dating.

When they walked down the aisle and said, “I do,” they made a commitment to one another.

“This felt like a betrayal of those vows to me,” she said. “I told him I wasn’t comfortable with the idea, but he kept bringing it up, insisting it could strengthen our relationship.”

“Eventually, he said he would respect my boundaries but admitted he might end up resenting me later for holding him back.”

