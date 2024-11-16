She Figured Out That The Dad Of Her Daughter’s Best Friend Is A Registered Offender

This 31-year-old mom realized that there’s a predator living alongside her 9-year-old daughter – the dad of her daughter’s best friend.

She found out last night through a database in Wisconsin that provides you with access to the public records from the circuit court in the state.

Apparently, the dad in question slept with a 15-year-old girl he was a soccer coach for, and he was 27 back then (now he’s in his 40s).

He was hit with four separate charges, not including the wildly inappropriate text messages he sent the girl he preyed on.

He served three years, and she found a news article written on him that provided her with a ton of details.

He also wracked up a domestic violence charge this year, so she does not want her daughter anywhere near this man.

Her daughter is constantly hanging out at her best friend’s house, so if she tells her daughter she’s no longer allowed to go there, her daughter will know something is up.

She doesn’t want to share the information with her daughter and destroy her amazing friendship, but she has to protect her kid.

She and her husband have educated their daughter on how to be aware of people she interacts with, and they even asked her if anything weird has happened over at her friend’s house, but she says nothing has occurred that’s worrisome.

