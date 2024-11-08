She Found Out Her Husband Has Feelings For His Coworker Two Weeks Before Her Wedding

Just two weeks before her wedding day, this woman found out that her husband has feelings for his coworker.

Instead of hitting the brakes on her upcoming marriage in light of such an upsetting piece of information, she went through with it.

“He told me he was “enchanted” by her, that she was lighthearted, funny, and beautiful,” she explained.

“I was devastated. He said he barely knew her, that it was silly, and we went ahead with the wedding.”

“Now we’ve been married for six months, and we’re in a difficult situation. It really bothers me that he continues to work with her.”

She’s requested that her husband switch departments or find a totally new job since it makes her feel awful that her husband is always around this coworker he has feelings for.

Her husband has agreed to do both things, but he was just paying her lip service. He’s not interested in doing anything to make her feel more comfortable about the amount of time he spends with his coworker.

What’s weird is that her husband hates the company he works for, and before his coworker started there, he was looking for other jobs to move to because he wanted out.

But that all came to an end right after his coworker walked through the door, and this woman is clearly the only thing keeping him there.

