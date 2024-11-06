She Had To Spend The Night Alone In The Wilderness After She Went Missing While Picking Mushrooms

43-year-old Mandy Greer decided to go mushroom picking on Tuesday, October 29th, along with her significant other in Oregon.

While that sounds like a super cool and relaxing way to spend an afternoon, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Mandy that day.

Mandy was out in the wilderness close to Reedsport, Oregon, in an area located close to Camp Creek Road.

Mandy and her S.O. only intended to be out in the woods for a couple of hours, but then their plans got derailed after they got there in the afternoon.

The couple split up for a bit and headed in different directions. Then, Mandy unfortunately got lost.

“Just before 5 pm Tuesday, October 29th, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from her companion advising they had split up while picking mushrooms, and Greer hadn’t returned to their shared vehicle as planned,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a news release they shared to Facebook on October 31st.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Search and Rescuers, and they were out for hours looking for Mandy.

They combed through the woods on foot and also used a drone as well as an airplane to try to locate Mandy without any success.

While the drone’s operator was able to identify heat signatures they hoped were related to Mandy, they still couldn’t find her out there.

