She Just Discovered The Secret Her Family’s Been Keeping: Her Older Sister Is Really Her Mom

Three months back, this 15-year-old girl discovered the secret her family’s been keeping from her: her 28-year-old sister is really her mom.

Her grandma has been the one raising her, but she always believed that her grandma was her biological mom.

Her sister then offered to allow her to move in with her, as she brought up re-adopting her and resuming custody.

“Fortunately, that wouldn’t happen until later next year, so I still have a reasonable amount of time to really consider my options and make my decision,” she explained.

“The issue is that she’s in her 3rd year of orthopedic surgery residency and works roughly 60-75 hours a week. I care about her a lot, and we’ve always had a close relationship—talking a few times a week for over an hour each time.”

“But I’m worried she won’t have the time or emotional energy to give me the kind of support I need, especially with her demanding schedule.”

Now, the relationship that she has with her grandma is complex, as her grandma is manipulative and stern and enjoys micromanaging her.

Her grandma additionally can be emotionally abusive on occasion. Her grandma likes to be the victim and gaslight her if she attempts to talk about their family.

She’s growing tired of her grandma dodging the questions that she has while always making it appear that she’s the one who got the short end of the stick.

