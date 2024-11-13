She Just Found Out Her Friend’s Been Lying About Being A Nurse For The Last Decade

Fourteen years ago, this 32-year-old woman graduated from high school, and ten years ago, she graduated from college.

She has a friend named Amy she’s close to from high school, and back then, all anyone could talk about was what college everyone was attending.

She ended up going to a well-known state school, and Amy picked a smaller college close to home to go to school for nursing.

They stayed close through college, and she would come home on the weekends to get dinner with Amy, or Amy would occasionally drive up to visit her.

After college, she moved to the other side of the country to attend graduate school, while Amy got into a prestigious residency program for recent nursing graduates at a hospital in their hometown.

“My mom is a nurse in the same hospital system Amy started at and told me it was a big deal for Amy to get in because the program has less than a 10% acceptance rate,” she explained.

“I was really proud. We drifted apart a little bit when I moved, but she still stood up in my wedding, and we tried to catch up every time I came home.”

During the pandemic Amy said she was working in the ICU. She made sure to check up on Amy, as she was worried about her stressful line of work.

Amy recounted the nightmares she had to deal with while saying it was tough for her to talk about. What Amy told her was in line with what her other friends working in the ICU said, so she never doubted that Amy was there in the middle of the chaos.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.