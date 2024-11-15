She Passed Away After A Golf Cart Accident, Leaving Behind A Two-Month-Old Daughter

32-year-old Mary Elizabeth Blasetti was a mom living in Annapolis, Maryland, along with her husband and two-month-old little girl.

On November 9th, at around 7:24 in the evening, police officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department made a call to the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill located in Annapolis.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department requested that the officers assist them in helping an injured woman.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that Mary Blasetti had sustained life-threatening injuries in an incident involving an E-Z-GO golf cart,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department explained in a press release.

Mary was not the driver of the golf cart at the time of the crash – a 32-year-old woman from Crownsville, who has not been identified, was the one behind the wheel.

Authorities went on to say that Mary was airlifted to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Sadly, Mary passed away from her injuries sustained in the golf cart accident on Monday, November 11th.

Speaking to WJZ News, part of CBS, Justin Mulcahy, who’s a part of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, provided more information on the incident.

“It appears at a certain point they hit some sort of a dip, and at that point, that passenger was ejected from that golf cart or thrown from the golf cart,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.