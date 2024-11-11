She Puts A Muzzle On Her Dog When Kids Are Present So She Doesn’t Have To Rehome Her

Dog parents who not only understand the limitations of their best friend’s comfort but also do their best to make sure their dog never ends up in a bad spot because of it deserve a round of applause.

For example, if you know your dog is reactive, you owe it to your dog not to put them in a situation that brings out the worst in them because that’s just not fair to anyone.

Mom Emma Morris, who goes by @emmmorris on TikTok, does have a reactive dog: a 4-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Fern, whom she adopted well before she thought of having her one-year-old daughter.

Fern is “gentle at heart” and actually quite sweet, according to Emma, but Fern can behave in a way that’s less than predictable.

Fern also has a skin condition that doesn’t help her always stick to being on her very best behavior.

While there are a number of people who would be quick to dump their dog off at the closest shelter for showing any kind of snippiness towards their child, that’s not how Emma does things.

Since Fern can be reactive, Emma makes Fern wear a muzzle around her daughter so she doesn’t have to rehome Fern.

In her video, Emma shared all the reasons she won’t be rehoming Fern, even though she can’t be trusted to be muzzle-less around kids at this time.

Reason one: Emma says Fern is absolutely her first child and that “pets are a commitment.”

