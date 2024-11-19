She Said She Would Be Back In Two Minutes, But Then She Bizarrely Vanished From Her Antique Shop

Born on September 6, 1937, Trevaline Evans led a seemingly picturesque life in Northern Wales.

She married her husband, Richard Evans, and together, they had a son. In 1989, she also opened her dream antique shop, known as Attic Antiques, on Church Street in her hometown of Llangollen.

Yet, at the age of 52, she mysteriously vanished after leaving her shop on June 16, 1990, and her disappearance has remained unsolved ever since.

That Saturday started off as usual for Trevaline, who arrived at her shop and opened at 9:30 a.m. as normal. Approximately 25 friends and customers stopped by throughout the morning and thought she appeared relaxed and happy. Trevaline even reportedly made plans to go out later that same night.

However, at 12:30 p.m., she placed a sign on her shop door that read “back in two minutes,” shortly after she was seen talking with a well-dressed man outside.

About half an hour later, she visited a different store to purchase an apple and a banana. Then, she was seen crossing the road close to Castle Street. Where Trevaline went for the following 90 minutes is unknown, but she was last seen walking on Market Street, near her home.

Despite the “back in two minutes” sign placed on her antique shop door, Trevaline never returned, and the business never reopened. Customers who wanted to purchase items from boxes on the street outside the store were reportedly forced to put their cash in the letterbox of the shop’s front door.

One local woman drove past the shop at 6:00 p.m. that evening and supposedly noticed a man outside. Additionally, she believed the shop’s front door had been open, although she wasn’t certain.

Trevaline’s family became concerned around the same time, given they hadn’t seen her, and went out looking. Upon getting to her antique shop, they found the front door was locked. Still, Trevaline’s belongings, including her jacket, keys, handbag, fruit, and flowers, were inside on the counter.

