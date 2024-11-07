She Says A Jeweler Lost Her 4th Generation Heirloom Engagement Ring, Along With A $10,000 Tanzanite Crystal Her Fiancé Bought

A woman named Chelsea King, who goes by @whoischelseaking on TikTok, is alleging that a jeweler lost her 4th generation heirloom engagement ring, along with a $10,000 tanzanite crystal her fiancé Dawson bought.

Chelse and Dawson intended to have a jeweler in Nashville add the tanzanite crystal to her heirloom ring and create something special for her to wear.

The couple dropped the ring and crystal off, paid the jeweler $1,100, and figured everything would be taken care of in-house.

The jeweler was supposed to cut the tanzanite crystal, add it to the heirloom ring, and make Chelsea a pair of earrings with the leftover tanzanite.

What Chelsea and Dawson didn’t know is that the jeweler mailed the ring and crystal down to Miami to a gem cutter to do the work.

When that third-party gem cutter completed the work, they mailed the ring back to the Nashville jeweler, but the package apparently got stolen in transit.

Although the Nashville jeweler reassured Chelsea and Dawson that their ring and crystal were insured for more than $100,000, the couple’s legal team says this wasn’t true. They weren’t insured at all when they were stolen.

Chelsea’s heirloom ring is literally irreplaceable, and she shared the history of the ring in her latest video regarding the saga.

“My aunt who wore the ring before me passed away 10 years ago, and she left the ring in her will to be given to me when I was old enough,” Chelsea explained.

