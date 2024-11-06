She Spent $6,000 On Her Friend’s Wedding, But She Trash Talked Her Throughout The Whole Day

This woman was asked by her friend to be her Maid of Honor, and she wishes she turned her down since they’ve had a pretty volatile history.

Her friend can’t keep a friend for more than a couple of years, and she gets a new job every couple of months since she causes a crazy level of drama wherever she goes.

Her friend lives off drama. Her friend literally is the drama. Anyway, she said yes to being her Maid of Honor, but another red flag that should have made her decline the role is that her friend was engaged to her fiancé three different times before finally walking down the aisle.

Her friend switched out the bridal party five different times, so she had to run around after every single new bridesmaid.

“Her bridal shower HAD to be at this one very specific country club that was EXPENSIVE,” she explained.

“She changed the date of the actual wedding and forgot to tell me for months (and it was on a Friday, so I had to request off work).”

“Nothing I bought was good enough, and she always requested more, more, more. She changed my dress color after I bought it. She also just stopped talking to me unless it was about the wedding and had NO idea what was going on in my personal life.”

She paid for everything since all of her friend’s bridesmaids are younger than them and don’t have stable incomes.

She has a wonderful job and knows how to save her money, but man, her friend’s wedding really put a dent in her wallet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.