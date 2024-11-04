She Sprang A 7K Run On Her Wedding Guests At 8:30 In The Morning, Just Hours Before She Walked Down The Aisle

Have you ever seen that meme floating around the internet that reads, “Before you marry someone, find out if their family drinks mimosas or runs 5ks on holiday mornings?”

I couldn’t help but think of that meme when I saw what bride Cloé Étienne Verlaguet surprised her wedding guests with on the morning of her wedding day!

Cloé recently tied the knot with her husband, Romain Étienne Verlaguet, and on her wedding day, Cloé slipped on some sneakers instead of a pair of high heels to kick off the festivities.

In an October 2nd video she posted to her TikTok account, @clo_says_hi, Cloé shared footage of her and her guests running together in matching bright red t-shirts, which say, “Down The Aisle 7k Run.”

Yes, that’s right; Cloé literally sprang a 7k run on her wedding guests just hours before she walked down the aisle and said “I do” with Romain.

Apparently, she was busy training for the New York City Marathon, which is a 26.2-mile-long race that winds through all five of the boroughs that make up New York City.

“When you’re getting married in a few hours, but you are also training for a marathon, so you surprise your guest[s] with a wedding run club at 8:30 a.m. and matching outfits,” Cloé captioned her video, which was adorably set to the song Going To The Chapel.

Cloé even wore a short wedding veil on her run along with all of her guests, which took place on the grounds of her chosen venue.

At the end of the run, she snapped a cute photo with all of them on the steps of her wedding venue and shared some more selfies taken with some of her guests.

