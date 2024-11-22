She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Started Licking Her Popcorn And Butter Covered Fingers In A Movie Theater

A woman who goes by @mamabearadvice on TikTok has one of the strangest dating stories I’ve ever heard in my life.

She ended up meeting a man who was the second runner-up on The Golden Bachelorette, and this guy was gross instead of movie star material.

Their first date happened at a wine bar, which was pretty amazing. For their second date, they chose to go to the movies to see Elvis, and she allowed this guy to pick her up (she admits this was nothing but a bad idea in hindsight).

Before walking into the theater, they bought popcorn with butter, which is everyone’s favorite movie snack.

She was enjoying the popcorn when, out of nowhere, this guy did something completely and utterly wild.

“He takes my hands, and he proceeds to start licking my fingers,” she explained. “And I’m thinking, oh my god, did he really just do this without even knowing me?”

“Yes, he did. So I’m thinking to myself, the movie hasn’t even started yet, and I have to sit here. I’m so uncomfortable at this point.”

When the movie was done, they left the theater, and he drove her home. He walked her up to her front door and asked if he could come in to use the bathroom.

She admits she didn’t have the best boundaries at that point in time, so she allowed him to come inside.

