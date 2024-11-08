She’s Angry That Her Mom Asked Her To Be Her Organ Donor, Got A Liver From Someone Else, And Is Drinking Herself To Death

This 35-year-old woman’s 62-year-old mom has always been an alcoholic. A couple of years ago, her mom’s problem with alcohol caused her to go into liver failure.

Her mom then asked if she could be her organ donor and wanted her to undergo a blood test to see if she could be a match.

Her mom neglected her and used her when she was a child for emotional support, so such a big ask sent her spiraling. She went to therapy after the request from her mom.

“I knew I wasn’t going to do it, but being asked really messed with me,” she explained. “A young man died, and she got his liver before it got to the point of me going for more testing.”

“She was sober for a year before and for some time after the surgery. In the last year or so, I’ve suspected she’s been drinking again, but I went home for a visit a couple of weeks ago and found out for sure.”

“She was drinking at my aunt’s house where we were visiting, trying to hide it until she got too drunk to care to. She was her usually dark and confrontational self she is when she drinks; I was very uncomfortable.”

She finally asked her mom if she should be having drinks, and she said it was fine. But her mom didn’t just have a couple of cocktails; she drank so much she could hardly walk on her own two feet.

The following morning, her mom wanted to know if she was angry with her. She said she wasn’t but that it wasn’t a good idea for her to be drinking like that.

So, her mom said she was leaving since she could tell she was mad. Her mom was hoping she would beg her to say, but she didn’t say a word, and off her mom went.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.