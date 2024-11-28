She’s Being Called Selfish For Leaving Her Husband Now That He Changed His Mind About Having Kids With Her

For the last eight years, this 30-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old husband, and they tied the knot five years ago.

Back when she initially began dating her husband, they got all of the serious topics out of the way about how they envisioned their lives going, and one of those conversations included whether or not they wanted to have kids.

They both said they would like to be parents in the future but resolved to wait to try for children until they were in a solid financial position as well as emotionally prepared to raise another human being.

“Over the years, I’ve been excitedly looking forward to that chapter of our lives,” she explained. “I started preparing by reading parenting books, making healthier lifestyle choices, and we even bought a home with an extra room for a future nursery.”

Not that long ago, she mentioned to her husband that she felt it was time for them to add a child to their family.

Instead of being on board, her husband shocked her by confessing that he had a change of heart. He doesn’t have an interest anymore in being a dad, and he’s felt like this for years now.

He was too scared to tell her the truth about no longer wanting children. He did share more about why he’s not interested in having kids, which includes his anxiety over being a dad, money concerns, and his fear of losing his freedom on a personal level.

“I was devastated. Having kids has always been a deep desire of mine, and I feel like he pulled the rug out from under me,” she said.

“I tried discussing compromises like therapy to explore his fears or even considering adoption later, but he was firm in his decision.”

“After a lot of soul-searching, I told him I couldn’t stay in a marriage where I’d have to give up something so important to me. He was heartbroken and accused me of valuing hypothetical children over our real relationship.”

Her loved ones are not all backing her up here, and many believe that she’s being selfish. A few of her family members and friends think she is right to walk away from her husband, as kids have always been a “non-negotiable” for her.

Her loved ones, who think she’s self-centered for no longer wanting to remain in her marriage, are accusing her of turning her back on her husband when all he was was honest.

She’s left wondering if she is wrong for wanting to divorce her husband since he no longer wants to have kids with her.

