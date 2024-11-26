She’s Dumping Her Boyfriend Because He Didn’t Pick Up A Turkey From The Store

This 32-year-old woman started dating her 33-year-old boyfriend back when she was 19. They met at a restaurant they worked at, and she’s done her best over the years to make something of herself.

She grew up in poverty, and then her mom passed away, leaving her to raise her siblings. While she’s a hard worker, her boyfriend is not.

He’s depressed, he drinks and smokes, he’s lazy and nasty. He lives with his mom and dad rent-free and works a job making minimum wage. He has no ambitions and no plans for his life. He’s perfectly fine as a failure.

“I make 6 figures, own my own condo, love hiking, cooking, and other hobbies, do not smoke or drink, go to church, and overall am good to people,” she explained.

This year has been the hardest one throughout the history of their relationship, as she learned that her boyfriend cheated on her a few years ago.

She found it in her heart to forgive him, mostly because he said he only cheated because he felt like he wasn’t good enough for her and was really having a hard time with his mental health.

“On top of this, I want to get married, have kids, etc., and he isn’t meeting me where I’m at and thinks I’m just nagging,” she added.

“I worked so hard to get to this point, and I also pay for a majority of things in our relationship and try my best to motivate my boyfriend, write resumes, take him on trips, offer to pay for therapy…”

“I grew up with him, and I love him, but I am just so resentful and jealous seeing other guys take care of their girlfriends, plan dates, buy them flowers, or even just be overall thoughtful.”

Pixel-Shot – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

They just celebrated an anniversary, and she went out of her way to make the day special, purchasing him a new gaming console he asked for and sneakers.

She also paid for them to go out to dinner at a pricey steakhouse. Her boyfriend bought her a cheap $5 bouquet of flowers and a box of hazelnut chocolates, even though she’s allergic to the nuts.

But her boyfriend had no problem buying drinks while out with his friends recently, yet couldn’t be bothered spending any money on her.

She would have been thrilled if he planned a hike, wrote her a nice card, or booked tickets for them to see a play.

It’s not about the money – it’s about being thoughtful, which her boyfriend is not. He also is not romantic or considerate, and she desperately wishes he was.

“Every time I try to leave, he cries and begs me and tells me not to give up on him and that he will change,” she said.

“He hasn’t. Not only has he lied to me about many things, he has cheated, is bad with money, and has no drive or vision. I am starting to lose respect for him and told him this week if he doesn’t get it together, we won’t make it.”

“Well, today was that day. There’s a special turkey my mom used to get when she was alive from a local store that sells out every year. The store was down to its last 8. I was going to make us a nice Thanksgiving dinner and [have a] romantic evening.”

“He lives by the store, which is an hour away from me but 12 minutes from him. He said he was too tired from work, and I should have told him before work. I snapped and told him why is it so hard to just stop by a store for something I’m paying for to make our holiday good. He is the one who asked me to cook!”

Her boyfriend grumbled about being too tired. Then he complained about the traffic and the store’s parking lot.

He was only at work from 9 to 4:30, while she was at work from 7 to 5:30 and then attended her master’s program class from 6 to 8.

She reminded her boyfriend that it’s exhausting for her to do absolutely everything, and it would mean a ton to her if he could do one thing and go pick up the turkey.

Well, instead of doing that, her boyfriend decided to play video games with his cousin. So, she packed up her boyfriend’s belongings that he keeps at her house and will drive them over to his house later.

She’s planning on dumping him and then blocking him so he cannot reach her any longer. She’s over all this, but she’s curious if you would have done something different if you were in her position.

“I feel if I stay with him, this will be my life, mothering instead of having a true partner and man who loves and cares for me,” she continued.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read