She’s Explaining The Symptoms She Thought Were Normal, But Actually Pointed To An Autoimmune Disease

Nicky, who goes by @nickyshairandbeauty on TikTok, is on a mission to raise awareness for the symptoms she thought were normal for years but actually pointed to an autoimmune disease.

She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis recently, and medical professionals suspect that she might have lupus as well, so she’s still waiting to find that out.

While Nicky knows that every autoimmune disease is unique, she’s come to learn that many of them share similar symptoms.

She’s hoping that by talking about her experience, she can help other people who might be suffering from an autoimmune disease without even knowing it.

“So it’s like as if these were warning signs, and then 9 weeks ago, I couldn’t get out of bed, and my life has just changed,” Nicky explained in her video.

Nicky said the first symptom she experienced started years ago: she would wake up in excruciating pain, and her entire body would be hurting.

However, the pain was short-lived, and it would subside after 30 seconds to one full minute. That short duration led Nicky to believe that it wasn’t something she should be alarmed by.

In fact, she moved on and forgot about it, as it didn’t take up much of her day.

Nicky then began to realize that she would come home from work aching, but since she has a busy career as a business owner, she suspected that was why she wasn’t feeling her best.

