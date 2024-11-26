She’s Not Sharing Her Grandpa’s Inheritance With Her Sister Since She Doesn’t Meet The Requirements

A year ago, this woman’s grandpa sadly passed away, and then she inherited quite a large amount of money from him.

Her grandpa insisted that she split her inheritance with her little sister, though he put very clear rules around this.

While her grandpa was quite a benevolent man, he had a set of morals that he lived by, and he expected her and her sister to mimic these morals in order to get the money.

“He specified that the inheritance would only be fully given if we met certain milestones he believed were important: completing a college degree, maintaining steady employment for at least two years, and demonstrating financial responsibility,” she explained.



“Here’s the catch: My sister dropped out of college in her third year, has been unemployed for most of the past three years, and has repeatedly asked our family for money to cover her expenses. She’s been living with our parents, spending most of her time streaming and “trying to become an influencer.”



When her grandpa’s lawyer read his will out loud, it couldn’t have been more obvious that her sister failed to live up to the standards her grandpa set for the money.



Her sister doesn’t even come close to meeting her grandpa’s expectations. Her sister might still manage to get her life together enough to inherit a tiny amount of the inheritance, but her sister will need to finish college and land a good job within two years, which seems aggressive.



Her sister didn’t want to hear it, and instead, she flipped out and lost it. She screamed at her that she was trying to sabotage her life, even though she didn’t make the rules, Grandpa did.

“She’s now telling my whole family that I’m being cruel and keeping all the money for myself,” she added.

Vahe – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“Our parents are torn. They think I should just give her half the money anyway, but I know my grandfather’s intentions were crystal clear. He wanted to ensure we would be responsible with the inheritance.”

She’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her to uphold what her grandpa wanted.



What do you think?



You can read the original post below.