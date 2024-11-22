She’s Urging You To Always Get A Receipt After A Bank Teller Seemingly Tried To Steal Cash From Her

A woman by the name of Mia, who goes by @justremember_mee on TikTok, is urging you to always get a receipt from the bank after she had a strange incident with a teller recently.

In a video Mia shared, she reminded you to always just “be aware” of what’s going on around you before jumping into what happened at the bank.

That day, Mia had $601 in cash to deposit into her bank account, along with a check written out to her for $520.

The teller who helped Mia thanked her for being a member of their bank for the last nine years, and then he kind of kept on chit-chatting.

He proceeded to deposit her check, but he never touched the cash Mia handed over to him.

When Mia received the receipt, she mentioned to the teller that it only showed the $520 from the check, and the cash wasn’t shown on that piece of paper.

The teller insisted that everything was fine, so Mia walked off, but then she thought better of leaving without getting to the bottom of everything.

“Something in my spirit said check your bank account,” Mia explained. “I look at my savings account and only see one pending transaction, and that’s for the $520 check. No cash. I gave you $601.”

Mia approached the teller again and stated that she only saw the check listed in her account, so the teller looked at the copy of Mia’s receipt that he had right there next to him.

