She’s Worried Her Husband Will Divorce Her Over Her Daughter Lying To Make Him Look Like A Creep

This woman and her husband got married a bit more than five years ago, and her husband has a decent relationship with her 19-year-old daughter.

Her husband hasn’t stepped into a father role for her daughter, but he consistently helps her out and offers up advice. Her husband has never acted in a strange or inappropriate way when it comes to her daughter.

Last Thursday, she and her husband were in their living room watching a movie together, but they stopped it so her husband could get up to go to the bathroom.

The door to the bathroom was closed, and she could hear her husband knocking twice on the door to see if it was occupied.

“Literally, 3 knocks each time on the door a couple of seconds apart,” she explained. “It was loud enough for me to hear him knocking from the living room. The next moment, I heard screaming.”

“I rushed to the bathroom and saw my daughter completely naked, covering herself and yelling at my husband to get out. I didn’t see everything that happened, but what I saw after I heard yelling was my husband literally fell over his own feet and [was] struggling to get the bathroom door closed.”

“I asked my husband what happened, and he said he knocked; nobody answered, so he went in, and my daughter was naked in front of the mirror, and he tried to get out.”

She asked her daughter for her version of the events, and her daughter said her husband just barged into the bathroom.

She pointed out that her husband had knocked, but then her daughter stated she had headphones in and was listening to music, so she didn’t hear the knocking.

She got everyone to calm down, and her husband said sorry, as he really thought nobody was in the bathroom. Her daughter hugged her husband while apologizing for screaming at him.

It was an honest mistake, and everyone can move on, right? Wrong. Her daughter dragged other members of their family into this mess, and now they’re all accusing their husband of being a creep.

Her sister called her up, yelling at her for allowing her husband to still live in their home after the bathroom incident.

She had no clue what her sister was talking about, but her sister said her daughter had made up all these lies about her husband.

Her daughter completely didn’t say she was listening to music and couldn’t hear her husband knocking.

Instead, her daughter went around telling everyone who would listen that she told her husband verbally not to come in when he knocked, yet he still walked in on her because he wanted to see her without clothes on.

Now, she has cameras installed in the hallway of her home, and the video footage proves her husband knocked before walking into the bathroom (the cameras don’t have sound, though).

She confronted her daughter, who said she never made her husband out to be a creep. She got angry and brought up the conversation she had with her sister.

Her daughter was quiet for a moment, then said she told her niece about the bathroom incident, and her niece must have said something.

She asked her daughter why she lied and made her husband look awful when he did nothing inappropriate.

“She just started to cry and say sorry. She was just talking and making up scenarios with her niece,” she added.

“The whole day yesterday, I got calls and texts from my family members as the story spread. The wrong story is spreading and my husband is looking like a creep to everyone. I sat my daughter down again and had her read some of the things being said about my husband, and told her she has to fix this because her lying is what caused this.”

“She refused, saying she didn’t spread this, and she only told her niece and doesn’t want to say anything to anyone because they will think bad about her; she said they know my husband, and this will just blow over.”

Her husband then entered their living room with his belongings packed up. He is currently staying with his mom and dad, as he doesn’t want to be involved in such a warped situation.

Her daughter had a breakdown and profusely apologized, promising to fix the mess she made, but her husband walked out of the house and hasn’t been back.

Since then, her husband has requested space, and her daughter is acting inconsolably. As for her, she’s concerned her husband’s going to file for divorce.

“I told her if I get divorced because of her lies, she will be moving out of my house,” she continued.

“I told her she better fix what she did and tell everyone what really happened because I will not be losing a man [who] loves and actually cares for me like my husband does over lies.”

“She asked me to help her, and I told her no, she isn’t a child anymore, and her lies for attention did this; this is on her. I already tried, and I’m now also being accused of taking my husband’s side and not providing a safe space for my daughter.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

