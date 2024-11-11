She’s Worried Her Husband Will Leave Her When She Tells Him That She’s Pregnant

Three years ago, this 32-year-old woman walked down the aisle and married her 33-year-old husband.

They have brought up children, and they each decided not to have them in the present or in the future.

So, they’ve been on the same page all along about the topic of kids, and they’ve been taking precautions to prevent this from happening.

She has a monthly check-in with her doctor due to some medical issues, and while she was at her latest appointment, her doctor shared some shocking news with her.

Apparently, she was six weeks into a pregnancy that she didn’t know about. She was so surprised, as she’s been careful with measures to avoid getting pregnant since she and her husband agreed not to have kids together.

She asked her doctor to perform another test just to make sure it was correct, but he told her that the test was always accurate, so there was no need for that.

After leaving the doctor’s office, she went to a pharmacy to get more tests, which all came back as positive, so her doctor was right. She’s pregnant. There’s no doubt about that.

“I have felt numb for the past two weeks and don’t know what to do, and he just keeps asking me what is wrong, which makes me worry even more,” she explained.

“I know my husband doesn’t want children…I love him and don’t want him to leave me, especially since I know he has dealt with a lot that has influenced his feelings about having kids.”

