She’s Worried The Guy She’s Seeing Is A Creep, Since He Brought Up Moving In Together After A Few Dates And Shows Up Places He Knows She’ll Be At

Several weeks ago, this girl met a guy on a dating app, and things were going well at the beginning. This guy is handsome and hilarious, and they had an instant connection as soon as they got to talking with one another.

They have gone out on a handful of dates so far, but she’s beginning to worry that he’s, well, a creep.

A couple of things have made her uncomfortable, but she’s not positive if she’s overreacting or if she’s genuinely seeing red flags.

“First, he’s super intense. After just a few dates, he started calling me “his girl” and mentioning things like “when we move in together,” she explained.

“It was cute at first, but now it feels like he’s getting way ahead of himself. He’s also started showing up at places he knows I’ll be – like my usual coffee shop or my favorite park.”

“I didn’t think much of it the first time, but now it’s happened a few times, and he just casually “bumps into me.”

Then, he began talking about personal details regarding her own life that she never once mentioned to him.

For instance, he knows where she works, though she has never told him; she’s only mentioned the industry she works in.

She questioned him about how he figured out what company she’s at, and he said that he made a guess, but that was strange to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.