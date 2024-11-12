The Guy She’s Been Hooking Up With Has A Fiancée, And He’s Begging Her Not To Say Anything To His Future Wife

This 22-year-old girl met a 33-year-old guy online, and at first, he didn’t tell her the truth about his age because he claimed to be 29.

He’s super handsome, works as an architect, has a charming Irish accent, and is over 6 feet tall. They kicked things off just as friends with benefits, but then she started to really like him.

Nothing ever got serious between them, and it turns out there’s a reason why their relationship hasn’t progressed beyond hooking up: this guy’s been double dipping, as he’s already engaged to another woman.

“He never invited me to his place, and eventually, I found out he has a fiancée and is planning to marry her in less than a year,” she explained.

“I looked her up online, and now he’s begging me not to tell her. He’s saying he’ll change and that I’d ruin their lives if I told her because she’s financially dependent on him, and this would break her.”

“I’m so against cheating, and I hate that I was unknowingly the “other woman.” I feel awful for his fiancée and for not telling her yet.”

She’s also aware that she’s not the first girl he’s cheated on his future wife with – there’s easily over 10 other girls.

She’s stressing out over what to do, and she feels awful that he made her a mistress without her consent.

She’s certainly going to stop seeing him, but she’s not positive if she should alert his fiancée. She has evidence – a video of them hooking up.

