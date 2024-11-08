The Starbucks’ Holiday Menu Is Officially Here, So There’s No Need To Speculate

As soon as Starbucks officially drops their holiday menu, it’s safe to say it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit!

Recently, an allegedly leaked version of the menu was making the rounds on social media, and everyone was waiting with anticipation to see if that would turn out to be accurate.

The good news is the holiday menu dropped on their website yesterday (Thursday, November 7th), so there’s no need to keep speculating on what we can all look forward to throughout the holiday season.

Like Starbucks says in their own words at the top of their menu, “the cheer is here!” and so many beloved holiday favorites have made their way back on the menu for 2024.

You can order the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugarcookie Almondmilk Latte, and Peppermint Mocha if you love coffee.

If you’re not that into coffee and prefer tea, they have the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai for you.

You can also look forward to their new, holiday Refresher, called the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher.

Starbucks describes it as, “festive flavors of sweet orange, tart cranberry and warm spice are shaken with real pieces of cranberry—enjoyed alone or with lemonade or coconutmilk.”

There are two drinks that were released globally that sadly won’t be available here in the United States though – the Salted Pretzel Cocoa Latte (which comes hot or iced) and the Salted Pretzel Cocoa Frappuccino. Well, we can cross our fingers that they potentially will make it to our menu next year.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.