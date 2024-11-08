This 6-Year-Old Girl Has The Perfect Response To The Kid In Class Who Fat-Shamed Her

6-year-old Miya Hayes from Nashville, Tennessee is a little girl we can all look up to because she’s not afraid to speak her mind and stand up to bullies.

Miya has learned these important lessons at a young age, and it seemingly happened after a little girl in her class fat-shamed her.

Not letting this other girl named Jessica get to her or tear her down, Miya shared a video on her mom Chrisshay Clack’s Instagram account, @chrisshaysofunny, with the note, “Good morning from Miya” and she delivered the perfect response to her bully.

“Let me tell y’all something – don’t talk about people,” Miya said in the Instagram video, dressed in a jeans jacket and blue shirt, with adorable blue bows in her hair.

“People is perfect the way they are.” Miya then didn’t waste any time and got right down to business as she named her bully by name.

I mean, these are word to live by. It’s not fair to judge anyone for how they look, and it’s especially sad when little kids are cruel to their classmates for such things.

“And I’m talking about you, Jessica!” Miya exclaimed as she took her finger and waved it around to highlight her important point.

In an interview Miya and Chrisshay did with Today.com over the phone, Miya underscored that Jessica is not nice at all.

“Miya speaks her mind. She knows who she is and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about her,” Chrisshay added while saying that Miya was enviably born with this level of unshakable confidence.

