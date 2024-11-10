Two New Tests Have Been Developed To Detect Fake Honey, Which Is Often Adulterated With Sugar Syrups Or Cheap Additives

It is well known that fake honey, often cut with sugar syrups or cheap additives, has made its way into the market. There is a growing demand for honey, but the high value of the product makes it vulnerable to fraud.

A 2023 report from the European Commission found that 46 percent of 147 honey samples were likely to have been adulterated with cheap plant syrups.

Now, a team of researchers at Cranfield University in England has developed new methods of detecting sugar syrup adulteration in honey with speed and accuracy.

Since the characteristics of honey vary depending on geography, the season of harvest, and sources of nectar, it can be very challenging to detect fake products. Conventional testing strategies tend to be costly and time-consuming.

However, scientists have successfully come up with two new ways to test honey. One of the methods involved a special light analysis technique to find fake honey without even needing to open the jar.

They used the non-invasive Spatial Offset Raman Spectroscopy (SORS) method to test samples of honey that were spiked with rice and sugar beet syrups.

SORS was originally developed at the Central Laser Facility in the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC). It is more commonly used for pharmaceutical and security purposes.

When it came to honey, it detected sugar syrups with high accuracy by quickly identifying the “fingerprint” of each ingredient in the product.

The researchers combined this technique with machine learning, enabling the successful detection and identification of sugar syrups derived from various plants.

