His Wife Doesn’t Want Their Daughter Participating In Her School Play And Worries She’ll Freeze Up On Stage, But He Signed Their Daughter Up For It Anyway

This 38-year-old guy and his wife, who’s also 38, have a 5-year-old daughter together who just started school this year.

“And she’s doing fantastic. She’s really coming along with her reading, writing, and confidence,” he explained.

But, while he and his wife typically agree on decisions regarding their daughter, one recent situation has left them completely divided: a school play.

Apparently, his daughter was asked to take on a main role in her school’s Christmas play.

“I was excited for her and said that I’d help her practice,” he recalled.

His wife, on the other hand, immediately stated their daughter wasn’t allowed to do the play, and obviously, their daughter was upset.

His wife proceeded to argue that if their daughter froze up on stage, she’d get scared and “ruin” the play for everyone. However, he doesn’t think that’s a good lesson to teach their daughter.

“My logic is that if you doom her to failure before she even tries, how will that encourage her to try new things in life?” he asked.

He tried telling his wife that he’d rehearse all the lines with their daughter, of which there are only 12. Plus, he promised to practice with her as much as she needed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.