While He Was Getting Chemo, His Wife Cheated On Him

Three years ago, this man was unfortunately diagnosed with a rare version of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.

As soon as he got diagnosed, he and his wife got on a plane and flew down to Houston so they could receive a second opinion from doctors at MD Anderson.

“Needless to say, I was a mess….Physically, emotionally, mentally, a complete mess,” he explained.

During their time in Houston, an old friend of his wife’s from back in high school started chatting with her on social media.

This man’s wife sadly passed away a couple of years ago from cancer. This man’s messages started out in a supportive way, telling his wife all about what he had experienced with his own situation.

This man found out about his diagnosis because he and his wife shared the information on social media – it was not a secret.

“After a few days, I could tell he was pushing the envelope a bit and making comments about her looks and being low-key flirty,” he said.

“I commented that I wasn’t comfortable with it, but she assured me it was nothing and not to worry about it.”

The flirtatiousness continued, and his wife began to hide those conversations from him. A few weeks of banter later, and his wife met up with this guy, then lied about it to his face.

