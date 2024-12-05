5 Christmas Tree Decorating Hacks

  |  
Dec 3, 2024
TikTok - @nikkimansch and @malloryhudsonxo

What’s Better Than Decorating Your Christmas Tree With Your Family?

Valerii Apetroaiei – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Name something better than picking out your Christmas tree and then decorating it with your family. I honestly think this is one of the best things to look forward to every year.

If You Are Looking For Inspiration, Here Are 5 Christmas Tree Decorating Hacks For You

TikTok – @nikkimansch and @malloryhudsonxo

Now, if you’re looking for inspiration regarding how you can decorate your tree in a different or interesting way this year, here are some of my favorite hacks!

1. A Quick Ribbon Hack

TikTok – @moderndaymama1

Do you love the look of ribbon wound around your tree but want to skip how time-consuming this is? TikToker @moderndaymama1 has a quick way to give your tree this look.

She cuts pieces of ribbon into different sizes (the kind with the wire in the edges) and then takes each piece and places them throughout her tree to make it seem like the ribbon goes all the way around.

“It gives the illusion that the ribbon is going in and out without having to do that method because it takes forever,” she explains, before adding that you can also double up your pieces of ribbon or make bows out of them!

    @moderndaymama1

    Ribbon hack I’ve been doing for years!! Very inexpensive way to spice up to your Christmas tree!? My tree decor is pinned in the top of the comments or in my LTK! #christmastree #christmasdecor #ribbon #christmasribbon #homedecor #home #hack #decortips #style #easyhack #christmas2024 #holiday #holidaydecor #holidayseason

    ? Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

    2. How To Fill Big Gaps In Your Tree

    TikTok – @em_vickypham

    TikToker @em_vickypham has a brilliant way for you to fill any big gaps in your tree. Just take three large ornaments, tie them together, and use that new bundle to cover up any holes you have.

    Nobody will ever know!

    @em_vickypham

    The best hack to fill gaps on your Christmas tree. Create ornament clueter is a game changer! #ornamentsdiy #ornaments #christmas2024 #christmastree #christmasdecorating #holidaydecor #christmashomedecor #homedecor #christmasdecor #homehacks #velvetornaments #redchristmas

    ? last xmas – kpopvrycs?

    3. Make Pom Poms With Tinsel Garland

    TikTok – @nikkimansch

    TikToker @nikkimansch has my favorite hack on this list! Grab tinsel garland and cut it into what she calls “pom pom size pieces.” Take your pom poms and use them to fill any smaller holes in your tree.

    “I’ll just shove it back in the tree – see, it doesn’t interfere with where you hang your ornaments, and it’s really pretty, like the light reflects off of it really nicely,” she says.

    @nikkimansch

    It’s giving ma in her kerchief and i in my cap #christmastree #holidayhacks #decortips

    ? original sound – Nikki | Home & Lifestyle

    4. Put Your Tree In A Basket

    TikTok – @malloryhudsonxo

    TikToker @malloryhudsonxo has a clever idea – put your Christmas tree in a basket! It’s literally that simple: just pick out a basket and pop your tree inside.

    “If you’ve never put your Christmas tree in a basket, let me be the first to tell you it’s the easiest and cutest thing ever,” she adds.

    She does add a blanket tucked into the left side of the basket to make it seem more “cozy.”

    @malloryhudsonxo

    The easiest Christmas tree hack!!??#christmastreedecorating #christmastreeideas #christmasdecor #holidaydecor #christmasdecor2022 #holidaytiktok #holidaydecor2022

    ? Sleigh Ride (Sped Up) – The Ronettes

    5. Pick Up Affordable Statement Pieces

    TikTok – @michelledulevich

    TikToker @michelledulevich has an affordable way to snag those statement pieces for your Christmas tree. She picks up tree toppers that are on sale, then snips off the electrical cords so she can simply use the big, exciting decoration.

    “Even if you wanted to light it up and you had enough, you know, plugs and adapters at the bottom, you could light it up – I personally don’t; I just cut it off because I’m going to use it in my tree every year,” she adds.

    @michelledulevich

    Here’s a few tips to take your Christmas tree to the next level this year! #tips#christmas2024#xmastree#christmastutorials#christmastreedesigner#christmasdesign#christmasdecor#christmastreedesigner#christmastreedecorating #seasonaldecorating

    ? original sound – Deck your Decor

