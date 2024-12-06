After 14 Years And An Affair, She’s Doubting Her Boyfriend Will Propose To Her

This 30-year-old woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend are high school sweethearts, and they’ve been dating for close to 14 years.

They aren’t married, but they do share four children. Throughout the time that she’s spent with her boyfriend, they have experienced the good along with the bad, and she can admit she’s made errors of her own in the relationship.

“One of those mistakes was reaching out to an ex, but we worked through it. About 1-2 years later, I found out he had an affair with a 22-year-old woman while he was working away (about 5 hours from home),” she explained.

“Growing up, we always talked about marriage, and I was excited about making that commitment. He seemed to feel the same.”

“Now, a year has passed since I found out about the affair, and I’m still struggling to heal. We argue frequently about the impact of the cheating, but he insists that he wants to spend his life with me, that I’m his rock, and that nothing else matters without me.”

But after 14 years together and an affair later, her boyfriend absolutely will not marry her, and the excuse he’s giving is that they need to wait until they can have an enormous wedding, as that’s what’s important to him.

They’re not in the best place money-wise right now, so her boyfriend thinks they need to wait to tie the knot until they can afford the wedding of his dreams.

It bothers her that her boyfriend is all about a big party instead of making a lifelong commitment to one another. But lately, he’s been dragging their fights into the discussion about marriage and using that as something preventing him from moving ahead with getting hitched.

“He now says, “What’s the point of proposing and marriage when we’re fighting?” And I’m starting to wonder if I’ll ever get the proposal I’ve been waiting for,” she said.

“I’m unsure whether I should continue waiting for him to propose or reconsider how I approach the future of our relationship.”

“I’m struggling to find a balance between healing from the affair and moving forward together, but I’m not sure what steps I should take next.”

Do you think it sounds like he will never marry her at this rate?

