After Seeing A Civil War Ghost, He And His Roommates Visited A Cemetery And Brought Something Home With Them

During this man’s sophomore year of college, he lived in an Ohio apartment with some roommates, which was located across the street from an old cemetery.

The cemetery contained the remains of people who passed away in a cholera epidemic, along with soldiers who fought in the War of 1812, the Revolutionary War, and the Civil War.

One evening, he woke up at approximately 2:30 to 3 a.m. to the sound of singing coming from outside his window, which he had left open.

He peered out into the darkness and saw a man limping away down the sidewalk; he looked like a scruffy mess.

“He appeared to be wearing Civil War-era clothing and was carrying a massive sack over his shoulder,” he explained.

“I called over five people who were still awake, and we all watched as he walked into the entrance of the cemetery and then disappeared into thin air.”

“The following weekend, two roommates and I decided to go into the cemetery to see if we could experience anything. As we approached, I felt an overwhelming sense of unease. I didn’t mention it, but my friends were clearly starting to feel the same way. Despite their hesitation, I encouraged them to keep walking with me.”

The further they walked, the worse he felt. It was like they were pushing into a room full of people who didn’t understand personal space.

Out of nowhere, a loud noise startled them, and it was as if someone had slammed a rock into a stone. As soon as they heard that noise, a ghostly figure stepped out from a tree.

The figure wasn’t walking; it was floating, and it moved for 15 feet before vanishing behind one of the gravestones.

He and his roommates were so shocked they spent a few minutes simply standing there before running back home.

The following day, he could tell they had brought something home from the cemetery. Things in their apartment started changing places without being touched.

Often, items would move in a violent way, seemingly thrown at someone. He could see shadows in the halls and around the doors.

“Sudden, intense feelings of fear or terror would come and go without explanation. Everyone in the apartment experienced these occurrences, both individually and as a group. Friends stopped visiting altogether,” he added.

“One of our roommates started acting strangely—becoming distant and hostile. I noticed that the shadows seemed to be moving in and out of his room specifically (I picked up on this because my door was along the path to his room).”

“One of the most unsettling events happened while I was updating a group of people about everything that had been happening. I mentioned, “It seems to be demonic activity,” and the moment I said that a massive slam came from inside of his room.”

The activity kept going for as long as he and his roommates lived in the apartment, and they stopped being close to the one roommate who acted bizarrely after the cemetery walk.

Their apartment was also plagued with a smothering kind of energy up until the day they eventually moved right out.



