He Caught His Wife In The Car With Her Tennis Coach When She Failed To Come Home One Evening, And She’s Been Secretly Meeting Up With Him

On Wednesday evening, this 39-year-old man headed off to bed, but his 40-year-old wife was still up in their living room completing some work.

They have two children, a six-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son, and the kids were already fast asleep by the time he called it a night.

His wife works as an entrepreneur, and he’s a teacher, and he knew that Thursday was going to be a hectic day for him.

Around 2:30 a.m., his wife was still up, so he looked through their apartment to see where she was, but she was nowhere to be found.

He noticed she had sent him a text at 10:53 stating she was running out to grab food and wouldn’t be gone long.

“I know her work call went badly (an important deal fell through), and where we live, there is a culture of night markets and food, which she likes,” he explained.

“I saw on Find My iPhone she was having food. I suspected she’d be having some beers, drowning her losses. This was pretty late, but I let it slide. Give her some space.”

At 5:30 a.m., he woke up once more, but his wife was not there next to him. He checked her location, which now said she was at a police station.

He called his wife, but she didn’t pick up the phone. He then began to fear the worst. He called in to work sick that morning, gathered up the kids, dropped them off at school via a taxi since his wife still had their car, and rushed to the police station.

It was 8:30 a.m. by the time he got there, and bad scenes were racing through his mind about what could have happened to his wife.

“I see her car parked out front. The police station is actually set a way back, and the car and her phone are just in a public lot nearby,” he added.

“The engine is on. I can see a disheveled guy sleeping in the front. I’m scared…about my wife’s whereabouts, so I bang on the window. He winds it down, and she is in the back. She’s covered in vomit. She’s absolutely hammered.”

He started grilling this guy about why he was in the car with his wife and how he knew her. The guy looked guilty as could be and mentioned he knew his wife from the tennis club she goes to.

This guy hopped out of the car and walked off while his wife apologized for getting so wasted that she caused him to skip work.

It turns out this guy happens to be his wife’s 21-year-old tennis coach, whom he’s been wary of all along. This guy is single and spends a lot of time texting his wife.

He’s been supportive of his wife playing tennis, as it gives her an outlet amid such a stressful career. His wife has spent the last year focused on losing weight and participating in various sports.

“It’s her main social outlet where we live, but every husband has in the back of his mind the stereotype of [a] sports coach trying to get close to his wife,” he admitted.

“She assures me nothing happened, and she doesn’t see him like that. He’s more like a kid brother. I genuinely believe she believes that. Besides, she was unconscious, covered in vomit, not exactly hot stuff.”

He questioned his wife about how she got that drunk, and she claimed that she went out to grab dinner alone at a local restaurant.

He dug through the car to get his wife’s phone, and when he looked through her messages, he could tell she was deleting the ones between her and her tennis coach.

Since his wife saved screenshots of the messages, he uncovered her dishonesty: her tennis coach had asked her to have dinner with him that night. So, she lied.

His wife finally told him the truth while saying sorry for not being forthcoming. Then she sort of blamed him for it happening.

“The pressure of running the business makes her feel lonely and abandoned, and she can’t talk to me about it,” he continued.

“For her, this is the crux of the issue we should focus on (we used to run [the] business together, I think couples shouldn’t work together, it’s a marriage killer and so became a teacher instead at a fancy school where our kids now get free places).”

“Her coach is a fun friend and a sympathetic ear she can unload on. She knows I am suspicious of him, which is why she hid it from me and deleted messages.”

Apparently, his wife met up with her tennis coach in secret a week before that incident, and he’s convinced she loves the attention her coach gives her, but he’s worried this guy is trying to sleep with his wife.

His wife did confess that it didn’t look right, her sneaking around with her tennis coach, so she promised to quit doing that.

His wife then circled back to blaming him for not being supportive enough with her career, which he can admit is valid.

His wife tried to make him feel better by saying she would no longer meet up with her tennis coach alone and invited him to come along on future outings with them.

The thing is, his wife already gave her tennis club $2,000 for a lesson package, and she would feel humiliated to have to get a different coach.

He thought about what his wife said, but he thinks she needs to stop spending any type of time with her tennis coach so they can head this off before it becomes a bigger problem.

“I didn’t make it an ultimatum but said, ‘I think this guy has to go.’ No lessons, no messaging. This is a nascent emotional affair; boundaries have been crossed,” he continued.

“I don’t want to be suspicious, nervous, or policing her with him. Get rid of him, and we move on.”

His wife is livid and thinks he’s micromanaging her and who she chooses as friends. He hit back that she should ask her friends their opinions on the tennis coach situation.

He can’t see how any of his wife’s real friends will side with her and find it acceptable for her to keep spending time with her tennis coach.

But anyway, he’s left wondering if you think this relationship between his wife and her coach is appropriate.

You can read the original post below.

