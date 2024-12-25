He Hurt His Wife’s Feelings After He Bought His Sister A Really Romantic Christmas Gift

This man and his family exchanged Christmas presents last night on Christmas Eve. His mom, dad, grandparents, and siblings were all there, and the party was a ton of fun.

When it came time to unwrap the presents, every single member of his family was thrilled with what they received.

His sister was the very last person to open her present, and she stared at it for a moment before breaking down.

She sobbed and hugged him tightly in appreciation of the thoughtful gift he picked out for her. Now, to understand the gift, we have to rewind to when his sister was in high school. Back then, she had her first boyfriend, who dumped her and broke her heart.

“I still remember how she was when she came home from school that afternoon; she was just a mess. She was also going through a lot of other issues,” he explained.

“That night, I drove her to a park near where we lived, and we just sat on the grass and looked at the stars. It was really emotional, and my sister still talks about that night occasionally.”

“So, for my sister’s Christmas gift this year, I got her a canvas of a customized star map of what the stars in the sky looked like that night. I also wrote a personalized note on that canvas. Everyone wanted to have a look, and they thought it was a really sweet gift.”

His whole family thought it was an extremely touching present, but his wife got upset over it. She handed him a list of what she wanted for Christmas, and he bought her everything she wrote down for him.

After opening gifts, his wife expressed that she was sad that he picked out an extremely “romantic” present for his sister, but he didn’t do the same for her.

He pointed out that the gift was not romantic in the least, and he did not pay a lot of money for it. As for his wife, he spent a pretty penny purchasing everything on her Christmas wish list, and he was thrilled to do that for her.

“I just didn’t understand why my wife was feeling sad,” he said. “I told my wife if she wants the star map, I can get her one too, of what the stars looked like in the sky the night I proposed to her.”

“But my wife told me it isn’t the same and to leave it. This morning, my wife still looks somewhat sad…I don’t understand where I went wrong. I thought we had a perfect Christmas.”

