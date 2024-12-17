He Just Found Out That His Wife Unfairly Gave Him A Bonus Back When She Was His Boss, And His Former Coworker Told Him

Four years ago, this 37-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife got hitched, and she actually used to be his boss.

She not only interviewed and then hired him – he directly reported to her after that. He ended up attempting to flirt with her while at the office, and she spoke to him privately. She said that it couldn’t happen anymore, as he was a star employee.

She added that people in their office were paying attention, so if anyone caught him flirting with her, she would have to do something to discipline him.

That hardly slowed him down, and he continued to hit on her, but he was just careful to do so when nobody in their office was present.

He pointed out that since there were no witnesses, he was free to do as he pleased. Well, they ended up sleeping together not long after that, and then he spent a lot of time at her apartment in the evenings.

Throughout the years that they had their hidden fling, his wife gave him a promotion and three separate bonuses, which he truly believed was because of his hard work, not because they were sleeping together after hours.

He questioned his wife about it once, and she convinced him that their relationship outside the office did not weigh on how she did her job and that he truly earned it all.

“Undercover relationships like these do not stay hidden [especially] when you are working daily together in that capacity pretending that nothing happened and all is normal,” he explained.

“Soon, there was a lot of gossip that we were seeing each other, and it was all true. An informal investigation was launched (on her) and while it did not prove anything, it did convince her that she has to find a new job. So she did.”

“Then I started reporting to a different supervisor. This guy HATED me. Whatever I did was not good enough, and under him, my evaluations were very negative.”

He went on to marry his wife, and everyone at the office quickly found out the truth about them sneaking around.

The rumors were true, and yet, he still thought that his boss perhaps was holding that against him, and that was why this guy was so nasty to him.

He felt that his wife was right about his performance at the office, and his boss, who replaced her, was simply out to get him. He landed a new job, left that office, and moved on.

“A few weeks later, I met a former colleague from [my] previous work who said that my wife, who was also her supervisor, was unfair to her,” he added.

“One of the bonuses that I got should have gone to her. I did not engage in that conversation, but she sent me some emails. These convinced me that my wife was, in fact, unfair.”

“I confronted my wife with those [emails], and she broke down and cried. She said that she had fallen in love with me and wanted me to have the money. I was financially struggling at that time, and she said that she over-graded my performance reports to give me all those bonuses.”

His wife said that she loves him and would do it all over in a heartbeat if she had to. While there’s no doubt in his mind that his wife adores him, he is doubting that she did the right thing.

Yes, she made many sacrifices, including with her career and having people whisper about her behind her back, and she never came to regret being with him.

However, it wrecks him to know that his wife could be so unethical. He’s having a hard time coming to terms with this new information, as he had such a hatred for the boss who replaced his wife, and he thought he was lying about his performance reviews.

“Now I am realizing that he was right and my wife was wrong. It was immoral,” he continued. “I feel like I am split into two different people. Need some external perspective to process this. That’s all.”

You can read the original post below.

