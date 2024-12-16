He Spent Over $20,000 On A Romantic Vacation And Was Going To Propose To His Girlfriend, But They Just Broke Up

This 30-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend have spent the last three years together, but they’ve broken up and gotten back together on several occasions.

These previous breakups were all caused by his girlfriend running back into the arms of her ex. All along, he’s grown to believe his girlfriend genuinely thinks she’s not good enough for him, and that’s what has caused her to leave him over and over again.

When she would come crawling back, it made him suspect that he’s a great catch that his girlfriend feels obligated to be with, but the one thing missing is that she’s not insanely attracted to him.

But then, back in June, they took a big step in terms of commitment: they purchased a home together. Well, to be fair, he paid for the whole thing, and he smartly put it in his name.

Increasingly, throughout 2024, he and his girlfriend discussed tying the knot sometime soon, and his girlfriend was incredibly thrilled at the idea of getting engaged to him.

Luckily, he sold a few of his companies, and he used that money to organize a trip to Bora Bora for six days for Christmas, and they’re staying in a bungalow over the water.

Then, they were going to jet to Tahiti for another two days before returning home. He absolutely was going to propose to his girlfriend before hopping on a plane home. Over the last couple of weeks, his girlfriend has been pulling away from him.

“In the past, when she acted this way, it usually meant she needed a break from us,” he explained. “We talked about it last night and she said that the potential engagement has been making her nervous leading up to the trip.”

“It made her think about if she really wants this, and it turns out she doesn’t feel like I’m the guy for her anymore.”

“So this leads me to the trip… I’ve spent well over $20k on the trip. It’s not refundable, and travel insurance won’t do anything because it’s not a covered issue.”

He’s curious if he should still go on the romantic vacation all by himself or if he should just accept that the money is gone and spend Christmas home alone.

And he will be truly alone for the holidays, as they do not live close to his loved ones – they chose a location close to his girlfriend’s.

If he does fly solo to his destination, he’s concerned that having to witness other happy couples in paradise will make him feel awful.

“Bora Bora is known as the honeymoon place, so I’m worried that I may be in my feelings too much to enjoy the beauty,” he continued.

