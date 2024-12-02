He Started Crying When His Girlfriend Said She Wants To Open Their Relationship

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 34-year-old guy is 5’3″ and his height has always made him feel insecure. At times, it’s been a hurdle in his love life, though it hasn’t prevented him from excelling professionally.

He’s worked his heart out in his career, and he’s quite successful. He makes so much money at his job that he can live quite well.

Two years ago, he met his 26-year-old girlfriend, and not only is she the total package, but she also is the kind of girl he didn’t imagine would be attainable.

“She’s stunning, charismatic, and confident—everything I’ve always wanted in a partner but never thought I’d actually have,” he explained.

“Early on, I asked what she saw in me, and her response was vague but sweet—something about how I’m “kind and stable.” It was enough for me to believe this was real.”

However, his girlfriend blindsided him recently by asking to open up their relationship. She mentioned she wanted to be able to “explore freedom while staying committed emotionally.”

He couldn’t believe what he was hearing, so he asked her two follow-up questions. He wanted to know if she was unhappy with him and if he somehow wasn’t satisfying her.

She giggled anxiously and stated none of this had anything to do with him. It simply was all about her and her feeling like she was at an age where she didn’t want to be tied down.

He tried his best to remain calm, but he caved. He began crying, and this is something he never does, let alone with his girlfriend present.

“I told her that it felt like I was just a placeholder—that maybe she was using me for financial security while looking for someone “better,” he said.

“She looked shocked and said I was overreacting and being dramatic, that it wasn’t about replacing me, just “adding more to our dynamic.”

“At that point, I told her if she wanted to explore, she could do it, but not while in a relationship with me. She looked stunned and started to argue, but I told her I needed space and asked her to leave. She’s been texting me saying I’m being unfair and making her feel bad for being honest about her needs.”

After taking a bit of time to think it all over, he decided to dump his girlfriend through a text message. His girlfriend was furious and called him up sobbing.

He’s convinced that he made the right choice, and he didn’t let her tears change his mind.

Do you think it was the best idea to dump his girlfriend after she wanted to open up their relationship?

