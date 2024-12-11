Her Best Friend’s Dog Chewed Up Her Couch, So She Doesn’t Want To Watch Him While Her Bestie Goes On Vacation

Kirsten Davis/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

One of my biggest pet peeves is poorly behaved dogs. We all know it says more about the owner than the dog when a pup is lacking manners, but boy, is it still bothersome.

This 28-year-old woman has a 30-year-old best friend named Rachel, and a week ago, Rachel wanted to know if she could pet sit for her while she goes away.

Rachel and her boyfriend planned a luxurious vacation, and they’re going to be gone for two entire weeks. Rachel has one pet, a dog named Max, and while he’s a sweetie, he’s a lot to deal with.

Max has a limitless amount of energy, is not trained at all, and loves to chew up shoes and furniture. So, he’s not really a dog she wants to volunteer to watch.

“I’ve had Max over once before when Rachel visited my place, and he caused quite a bit of chaos—he chewed through my couch cushion and left scratches on my wooden floors,” she explained.

“I also live in a small apartment, and managing Max alongside my demanding work-from-home schedule would be a huge challenge.”

After Rachel asked if Max could stay with her, she very considerately said it wouldn’t be possible. She told Rachel her place is simply not equipped to deal with Max, given his energy.

She proposed perhaps booking a kennel for Max or hiring a professional pet sitter. She did say she was happy to chip in money so Rachel could afford one of those options, as she doesn’t have a lot of money currently.

Rachel was not happy with her suggestions and insisted that she should watch Max and do her a favor, considering she’s her best friend.

Rachel argued that she couldn’t leave Max in a kennel, as he would feel deserted. After she told Rachel she will not be watching Max, Rachel has pulled away and made some snide comments about how she’s not there for her in her time of need.

Their mutual friends are chiming in and calling her inflexible while pointing out that she could watch Max if she felt like it.

They’re missing the point here – she doesn’t want Max wrecking her home, so she doesn’t want to figure out a way to watch him for two weeks.

“I feel bad for saying no, but I also feel like I’m setting a boundary to protect my space and peace of mind,” she continued.

“Now, I’m wondering if I should’ve just sucked it up and agreed to help her out.”

I think if you want the responsibility of owning a dog, it’s not fair to expect your loved ones or friends to provide free pet care for them when you want to go out of town.

