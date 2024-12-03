Her Best Friend’s Worried She Will Be The Center Of Attention At Her Wedding Now That She Lost Over 50 Pounds

omelnickiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I hear so many stories about brides being worried about their bridesmaids stealing the spotlight simply for being themselves.

I feel like if you’re the kind of bride who’s concerned about being outshone by any of your bridesmaids, perhaps it’s better to have a wedding without them and fly solo.

This 28-year-old woman has a 29-year-old best friend named Jess, and they have been close for quite a long time.

She says they’ve been through everything together, and as soon as Jess got engaged, she invited her to be one of her bridesmaids.

She was elated to say yes to Jess; however, she was unhappy with how much she weighed at the time. She resolved to do her best to shed some pounds before the wedding.

“Fast forward six months, and I’ve lost over 50 pounds through diet and exercise,” she explained. “When Jess saw my progress, she pulled me aside and asked if I could step down from the bridesmaid role because she felt I “might look too good” next to her and the other bridesmaids.”

“She said it would make her feel insecure, and the photos might look awkward. I was shocked and really hurt, especially since I worked hard to lose weight and was proud of my progress.”

“I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that and didn’t want to be part of her wedding if she couldn’t accept me as I am. Now, she’s upset with me and says I’m being selfish and making her day about me.”

She’s left wondering if she’s in the wrong for wanting to skip the wedding if Jess kicks her out of the bridal party.

omelnickiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What do you think? Should she still go to the wedding as a guest, or should she not even bother since Jess isn’t supportive of her weight loss and clearly views that as a threat to her big day?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read