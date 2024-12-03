Her Boyfriend Wants To Break Up Since He Wants A Baby And She Wants A Career As A Veterinarian

Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

Around seven years ago, this 26-year-old woman met her 30-year-old boyfriend. While their relationship has been filled with its fair share of highs and lows, she never pictured it coming to such an abrupt end.

Her boyfriend turned 30 a couple of months ago, and ever since then, he has become sensitive about his age and has realized he wants to have a baby literally right now.

He sprung it on her that he expects her to be on board with his plan, and if she isn’t, he wants to break up with her.

It’s not that she doesn’t want to be a mom because she does; it’s just that she can’t picture having a baby anytime soon since she wants to have a career as a veterinarian first.

“I fully regret us not already being married, but that should happen within the next year,” she explained. “He says he is tired of waiting and feels so unfulfilled by not being a father.”

“We are not in an ideal place in our life, and I have been very adamant I want a real plan in place before bringing a child into this world.”

“He literally said, “People in worse situations have kids all of the time. People in 3rd world countries have kids all of the time and are happy. We have people around us that would provide support and hand-me-downs. We don’t need “items” to make us happy” etc. I could go on. It all just made me flabbergasted, TBH.”

Her boyfriend even made a comment that they could both work fast food jobs and afford a kid with no problem, which she doesn’t agree with.

She told her boyfriend her timeline for having kids is more like in the next four to nine years, but he insisted that he can no longer put his plans of being a dad on hold for her.

Additionally, her boyfriend has been saying he wants to get engaged for some time now, but she’s the one who keeps telling him to hold off on that. So it seems he’s ready to move forward with settling down, while she wants to put her career first.

“I love this man with every fiber of my being, and I absolutely want to give him babies one day. The problem that has put off proposals, marriage, and kids, etc., is a mixture of family drama and me trying to pursue my dream career goals as a veterinarian,” she continued.

“If I had only not done so poorly in undergraduate, I might already be a veterinarian. I have so many regrets from my past years, and I am suffering from them now. I just don’t want to lose him and my goals.”

As for her boyfriend, he doesn’t really have a career, and that’s not his main focus in life. She’s certainly the more driven one, while he’s the one who wants marriage and babies more than her.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think there’s a way they can manage to be together when they want very different things out of their immediate futures?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read